Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Grows By 186.5%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAVC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,601,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

