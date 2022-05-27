Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 52.1%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. WH Group has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group (Get Rating)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.