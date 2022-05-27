Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 52.1%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. WH Group has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
About WH Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.