Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $325.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.42.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.55. 25,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.01.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 135.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

