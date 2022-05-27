Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 178.9% in May

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SMSMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

SMSMY opened at $12.44 on Friday. Sims has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

