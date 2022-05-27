Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Update

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SINC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 7,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

About Sincerity Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans to end users and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.