Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Update

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SINC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 7,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.
