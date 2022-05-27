SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY remained flat at $$35.13 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. SITC International has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

About SITC International (Get Rating)

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

