Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/18/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

5/13/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $32.00.

5/13/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $56.00.

5/13/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $41.00.

4/28/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

4/25/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

