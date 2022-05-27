Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) VP Acquires $49,775.00 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 179,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,539. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

