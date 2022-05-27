Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.