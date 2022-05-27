SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

