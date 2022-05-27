SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

