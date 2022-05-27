Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

