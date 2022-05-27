SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. SLM posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

SLM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 121,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

