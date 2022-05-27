SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.39. 45,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. SLM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

