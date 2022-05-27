SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 3,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. SLR Investment has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

