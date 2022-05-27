SM Energy (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland Sells 20,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 5.19.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.