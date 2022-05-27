SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NYSE SM opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

