Small Cap Consu Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

EXPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Express has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

