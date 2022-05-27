Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 146.9% in May

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SMFKY opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
