Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 146.9% in May

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMFKY opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.83) to €56.03 ($59.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

