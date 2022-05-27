Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in May

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BICEY opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

About Société BIC (Get Rating)

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

