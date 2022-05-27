Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/25/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($30.85) to €33.00 ($35.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €41.20 ($43.83) to €39.90 ($42.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €36.00 ($38.30) to €38.00 ($40.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($26.60) to €29.00 ($30.85).
- 4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.04) to €29.00 ($30.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
SCGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,683. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.
