Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($30.85) to €33.00 ($35.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €41.20 ($43.83) to €39.90 ($42.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €36.00 ($38.30) to €38.00 ($40.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($26.60) to €29.00 ($30.85).

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.04) to €29.00 ($30.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

SCGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,683. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.