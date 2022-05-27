Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CFO Purchases $78,050.08 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Solo Brands stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 764,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,131. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
