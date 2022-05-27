Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CFO Purchases $78,050.08 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 764,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,131. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.