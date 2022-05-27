Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) to post sales of $117.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $131.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

DTC stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.