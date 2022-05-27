Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $131.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solo Brands.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
DTC stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
