Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $131.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

DTC stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.