Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SMPNY opened at $21.80 on Friday. Sompo has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42.
About Sompo (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.