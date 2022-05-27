Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMPNY opened at $21.80 on Friday. Sompo has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.