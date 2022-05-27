Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 138.4% in May

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the April 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNOA opened at $3.32 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.