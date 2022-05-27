Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

