Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SFBC opened at $37.00 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.