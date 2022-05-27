South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SABK stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

