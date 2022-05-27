South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SJI. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $18,528,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

