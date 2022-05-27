Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.
LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
