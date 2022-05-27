Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBSAA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (Get Rating)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

