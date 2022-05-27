Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

