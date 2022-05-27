SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $30.83 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

