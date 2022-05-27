SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 961,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,702. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About SPYR (Get Rating)
