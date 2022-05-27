SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 961,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,702. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

