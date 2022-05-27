SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other SSE news, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,237.79).

Shares of SSE stock traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,749 ($22.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,800.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,675.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36). The stock has a market cap of £18.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

