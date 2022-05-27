Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

