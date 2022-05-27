Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.80) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

