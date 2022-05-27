Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the April 30th total of 349,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SWT opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.79. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

