Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases $56,305.30 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 68,665 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $56,305.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,035,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,937.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 59,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.67.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
