Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.49 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

