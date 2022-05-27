StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the April 30th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,181. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

