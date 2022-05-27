StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

