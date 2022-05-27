Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
About Stem
