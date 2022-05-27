Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get Stem alerts:

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.