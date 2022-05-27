Stephen I. Robertson Sells 988 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $20,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,488.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 103,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

