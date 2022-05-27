StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.90. 16,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $615,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

