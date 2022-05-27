StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 454,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,366. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.
STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
