Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$25.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 31,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,745. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

