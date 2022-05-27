Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$97.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.06. 49,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.