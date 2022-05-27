Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$6.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 104,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $671.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

