Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$16.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 60,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.